Police officers on COVID-19 duty to receive Rs. 5,000
Posted in Local News
The Sri Lanka Police has decided to reward police officers who were engage in programmes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka.
Each police personnel from the rank of Chief Inspector (CI) and below will be awarded Rs. 5,000 for their outstanding, selfless service rendered for the prevention of local outbreak of coronavirus.
The reward is applicable to all officers who were engaged in duty from the 11th of March to the 10th of April.
Share on FB