Police refute claims about alleged explosions in Colombo

A News circulating on social media platforms claiming that there is a bomb threat in two leading five-star hotels in Colombo and in places in Bambalapitiya, Wellawatta, Mirihana, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia and Dehiwala are completely false and people have been urged not to panic, the Police said.

Probes carried out into the matter have uncovered that a certain individual had created the relevant post on April 25, 2019, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated further.

According to him, this same person had recirculated the post recently.

“There is no cause for panic,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

Police said further investigations are being carried out under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mount Lavinia.