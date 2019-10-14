Police shoot at Jeep that ignored order to stop
Posted in Local News
One person was hospitalised when the police opened fire at a jeep in which a group of excise officers were travelling in at Araiviyal Nagar in Kilinochchi this morning.
The police had ordered the jeep to stop based on information that drugs were being transported; however, the driver continued on ignoring the police command to stop the vehicle.
The driver who was injured in the shooting is receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi Hospital.
Share on FB