Acting IGP D.D. Wickramaratne informs all police stations that in future permits are not necessary for Kithul toddy tapping and orders police station to not to legal action against tappers.

Issuing a release, the Police Spokesman’s Office said that the Excise (Amendment) Act, No. 4 of 2018 states that toddy tapping and extracting toddy from Kithul trees can be carried out without permits.