Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith yesterday (12) said that, those political leaders, who are responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks, are not suitable for the leadership of the country and they should be stripped off their portfolios.

He said this at a special Holy Mass held at St. Lucia’s Cathedral, to commemorate the dead and to bless those injured in the Easter Sunday Islamist terrorist bombings.

“It is clear that this destruction is against the will of God. This happened due to the sins of the people. Our brothers and sisters became its prey.

This is a great blow well. I am still suffering from that pain.

I proclaim that not only the authorities, but also the leaders of the country, who were aware of this beforehand, should take the responsibility for failing to avert the attacks. We should punish the culprits by expelling them from power. Some of them are living freely and pretending to be saints. They should remember that though they are not punished by the people, they will be definitely punished by God,” he said.

He added that the people who are reluctant to punish the culprits will also get punished by the God for their sins and all the people who worked only to fulfil their personal agenda will also be punished.

Families of those who were killed in or injured in the Easter Sunday attacks participated in the Mass and received financial assistance.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Udayanthi Munasinghe)