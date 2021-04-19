Port City can be an asset if stringently enforced – Fonseka

Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says if the Port City project is carried out in a stringent manner, it can be an asset to the country.

He noted the Western Province and Colombo can be uplifted, if the project is implemented in a stringent manner adding that it will resolve unemployment and uplift businesses.

The MP questioned the point of building the Port City using foreign loans, if foreigners were to engage in businesses and earn an income.

He claimed the government will appoint their relatives and associates to the Colombo Port City Economic Commission.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said if the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill is passed, the Port City will not fall under local law enforcement agencies.

He claimed there is no point if leasing concessions are given for 45-50 years adding that the nation will not benefit if it is given on lease for 99 years.

He said while the Port City is a resource to the country, the government has failed to put it to good use.

