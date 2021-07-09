Possible steps will be taken to reduce fuel prices – Basil

Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa says he will take all possible measures to reduce fuel prices.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya, the Minister said the President will reach a suitable decision considering the country’s economy.

When questioned over a series of protests being held in the country, Minister Rajapaksa said protesting groups don’t heed the plans of the government.

Therefore, he stated the results of such plans will be witnessed in future.

(Source: News Radio)