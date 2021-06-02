Post offices to function from tomorrow for limited services

All Post offices and Sub Post offices across the country will function from tomorrow (03), to provide limited services.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne issuing a statement said that post offices will be opened for limited duties including public payments and distribution of medicines to persons attending clinics at state hospitals and other essential duties.

The Postmaster General said those who visit the post offices can present the relevant payment card or elder identity card to the security personnel at checkpoints.

The Department of Posts also said it has made preparations to recommence the programme to post medicines required by patients attending clinics at state hospitals to their respective residences.

The statement added that the public can contact the Department via the 1950 hotline number to obtain further information.