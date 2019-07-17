The current postal strike has interrupted the mail exchange procedure in the Colombo area.

Postal workers at the Central Mail Exchange launched a 48-hour token strike from 4 pm yesterday (16), stated the Convener of the Joint Postal Trade Union Alliance Chinthaka Bandara. He said this strike is carried out due to disparities in recruitment, promotions, and salary structure.

He stated that the postal workers would resort to island-wide strike action if the government does not provide solutions for their issues.