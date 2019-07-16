Due to several demands not being met, the Joint Postal Trade Union Alliance stated that a token strike will be launched from 4 pm today (July 16) to 4 pm tomorrow (July 17) at the Central Mail Exchange.

Recruitment, promotions, and salaries are lost under the Recruitment Procedure implemented in accordance with 6/2006 Salary Circular and the postal administration and the government has been pressuring 26,000 postal employees for 13 years, according to the President of Postal Services Union Jagath Mahinda.

Meanwhile the post master general stated that all the measures will be taken to continue functions of the Central Mail Exchange.