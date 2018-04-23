Underworld drug kingpin ‘Potta Naufer’ serving a term for life for the assassination of High Court Judge Sarath Ambepitiya had won several awards for his skills in games at an Avurudu festival held at the Badulla Prison yesterday.

In the New Year celebrations held at the prison premises, ‘Potta Naufer’ alias Mohamed Niyas Mohamed Naufer won prizes at Carrom and Badminton Championship.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Palitha Ariyawansa)