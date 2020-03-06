Prasanna asks public not to vote for anyone connected to Maithripala Sirisena
Posted in Local News
Minister of Industrial Exports and Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga yesterday urged the people not to vote for anyone politically connected to former President Maithripala Sirisena.
Ranatunga made this statement addressing a public gathering in Gampaha. Ranatunga said that he has always been open about his stance regarding those allied to Sirisena.
“I am sure I will be attacked again during the next party leaders’ meeting.”
The Minister said that they would be able to obtain a two-thirds majority in Parliament at the upcoming general election.
(Source: The Island)
Share on FB
Hon Prasanna,
You are not only a BRAVE MAN but are a right-thinking man too.
Much appreciated.
Mr Sirisena, who is destined to the rubbish bin of the Nation, threatened to strike like an eagle in a meeting in Pollonnaruwa.
This man should not only be driven from leadership but should be tried for the crimes he committed (eg: the 2018 ouster of RW) and for the corruption and for NEGLIGENCE.
Good on you, Prasanna, keep it up.