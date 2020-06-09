Preferential numbers for General Election 2020 gazetted

The extraordinary gazette notification containing the preferential numbers for the General Election 2020 has been published a short while ago, stated the Department of Government Printing.

The Government Printer said that the gazette has published the preferential numbers of candidates in 22 districts.

The Government Printer said the gazette notification also includes polling stations that will be operational at the 2020 General Election.

The Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said on Monday (08) that preferential numbers will be issued to candidates through the District Election Offices from today (09).

Yesterday, the Election Commission said the date to conduct the 2020 General Election will be announced during the course of the next three days.