The preliminary report of the 4-member Committee appointed to review the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC) was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (17).

Following a Cabinet decision taken on December 18, 2019, the Committee was appointed with effect from January 1, 2020.

Prof. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan of the University of Colombo is the Chairman of the Committee while former Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Dr. D. S. Jayaweera, President’s Counsel Justice Nihal Jayawardena and architect Nalaka Jayaweera are the other members. An independent and professional review is expected from the Committee. Accordingly, a broad analyzes is being carried out covering various aspects, the President’s Media Division in a communiqué said.

The Committee collects information by reviewing relevant documents, conducting interviews with different individuals and participating in seminars. The final report on MCC is expected to be completed within four months.

