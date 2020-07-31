Former Parliamentarian and candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Premalal Jayasekara and two others have been issued the death sentence by the Ratnapura High Court over a shooting in Kahawatte that resulted in the death of an individual.

Former Sabaragamuwa Provincial Councillor Aruna Nilantha and former Kahawatta Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Vajira Darshana were among those sentenced to death.

Shantha Dodamgoda, who was injured when shots were fired at him while setting up a stage for NDF presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena during the 2015 Presidential election campaign, and died afterwards from injuries.

The order was issued by Ratnapura High Court judge Rohan Jayawardene this afternoon.