A conclusive decision had not yet been taken regarding former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa contesting as a candidate at the upcoming Presidential Election, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

He expressed these views during a meeting with media heads at the Opposition Leader’s office yesterday (27).

“Basil Rajapaksa has also told me that he was not going to contest,” Mr. Rajapaksa said.

Mr. Rajapaksa said there was speculation in the county that somebody from the Rajapaksa family would contest at the Presidential Election.

“However, there is no final decision in this regard,” he said.

“I am still searching the ideal person, who has a higher possibility of winning at the Presidential Election. The UNP has also not yet decided. We will decide our candidate depending on the candidate of the UNP,” Mr. Rajapaksa added.

(Source: Daily Mirror)