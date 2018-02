President Maithreepala Sirisena casts his vote in this morning, at the local government election in the poling center at sri vidhyaloka vihara new town,Polonnaruwa.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe cast his vote for the Local Government election earlier today (10). at the poling center in the Colombo University.

Meanwhile Speaker Karu Jayasuriya cast his vote at the poling center at the Kirillawela Buddhist Center.