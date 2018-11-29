During a discussion with the Speaker, President Maithripala Sirisena has agreed to hold separate discussions tomorrow with the Opposition Leader and other leaders of the United National Front (UNF) in order to find an immediate solution to the prevailing political situation in the country.

Speaker had pointed out that the country is becoming unstable in every aspect and that, especially, the country will not be able to bear the depreciation of the Rupee, collapse of the investments and the tourist industry.

President positively responding to the issues pointed out by the Speaker, also appreciated the service of the Speaker in his attempt of resolving this crisis.