President Maithripla Sirisena expressed apology over the inconvenience caused to the Buddhist monks due to the tear gas attack, when a group of Buddhist monks representing several organizations including Sinhalaye Api National Organization , visited the President’s office to handover a message yesterday (Nov 19).

They had not intimated earlier that they would come to handover a message to the President. However, the President instructed to take immediate action to conduct an inquiry on this matter.

The President invited the delegation and engaged in a friendly conversation with the Venerable Theros and accepted the letter presented by them over the judiciary matters of Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero.

(President’s Media)