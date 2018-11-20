President apologizes regarding tear gas attack on Buddhist monks
President Maithripla Sirisena expressed apology over the inconvenience caused to the Buddhist monks due to the tear gas attack, when a group of Buddhist monks representing several organizations including Sinhalaye Api National Organization , visited the President’s office to handover a message yesterday (Nov 19).
They had not intimated earlier that they would come to handover a message to the President. However, the President instructed to take immediate action to conduct an inquiry on this matter.
The President invited the delegation and engaged in a friendly conversation with the Venerable Theros and accepted the letter presented by them over the judiciary matters of Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero.
(President’s Media)
