President Maithripala Sirisena has called a conference with the participation of all political parties represented in the Parliament, with the aim of bringing an end to the political crisis in Sri Lanka, Presidential Media Division said.

It said that the all-party conference will be held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo at 5.00 p.m. today (18).

The PMD also said that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has also been invited for the conference.