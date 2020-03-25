President calls on international donor agencies to grant debt moratorium
Posted in Local News
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requests international donor agencies to provide a debt moratorium or debt deferment facility to all vulnerable developing nations to the COVID-19 risk.
President had urged Director General of the World Health Organization to forward this request to multi-lateral and bilateral lending agencies.
President points out this relief would be helpful to manage COVID-19 Social Distancing, Public Health and Social Security Systems in those countries.
(President’s Media)
Share on FB