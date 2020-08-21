Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says while the country’s military was weakened, it is a violation of the Constitution for the President to be in-charge of a Ministry.

Speaking during today’s debate on the government’s policy statement, he claimed that a statement made by the Minister of Justice recently denoted that the President could hold a Ministry.

However, Fonseka claimed the country is presently lacking a Minister of Defence.

The MP added that the circumstances would be different if the government amended the Constitution.

MP Fonseka commenting on the President’s statements that the Army was restructured, stated that the Army does not require restructuring to strengthen national security, and instead requires sound training.

(Source: News Radio)