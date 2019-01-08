President Maithripala Sirisena completes four years in office today.

A number of religious observances will be held around the country in view of President’s completion of four years in office, while an all night Pirith Ceremony also took place at the Presidential Secretariat.

Members of the Maha Sangha from all parts of the country participated in the Pirith chanting.

President Maithripala Sirisena took oaths as the 6th Executive President of Sri Lanka on January after recording a landslide victory at the Presidential election which was held on January 08, 2015.

Former General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party Maithripala Sirisena in 2014 defected from the United People’s Freedom Alliance government and joined the alliance led by the United National Party.

Maithripala Sirisena contested the 2015 Presidential Election under the swan symbol with the backing of the United National Front coalition which also comprised of the UNP, Jathika Hela Urumaya, the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and the All Ceylon Makkal Congress.

Several civil society groups also backed Maithripala Sirisena at the 2015 Election.

Maithripala Sirisena went on to obtain 6,217,162 votes while Mahinda Rajapaksha obtained 5,768,090 votes.

Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2015 also became the first sitting president to be defeated at a Presidential Election.

Following the election victory, Leader of the UNP Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as the country’s Prime Minister.

President Maithripala Sirisena is the first Executive President of the country who volunteered to curtail the excessive powers of the President by bringing the 19th Amendment to the Constitution with an objective of strengthening Good Governance and democracy in the country.

The government led by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe succeeded in increasing the government servants salary by Rs. 10,000, uplifting infrastructure facilities around the country, overcoming the challenges posed by the international community.

The President gave leadership to establish commissions to ensure independence and transparency in the public sector. He played a key role in making the judiciary independent and ensuring the people’s right to information

In an unexpected move President Sirisena went on replace Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe with his one-time opponent Mahinda Rajapaksha as the Premier.

However following the intervention of the judiciary and a massive public outcry, Ranil Wickremesinghe was re-instated as the country’s Prime Minister in December 2018.

With less than one year remaining in his term as the Head of State, the country awaits a decisive year under President Maithripala Sirisena in 2019.