President Maithripala Sirisena extended his warm wishes to the Sri Lankan Cricket Team for wining 2-0, the Test series against South Africa in their own country and the Sri Lankan team became the first team from Asia to win a Test series in South Africa.

The President congratulated all the members of the Sri Lankan Cricket team including the present Captain Dimuth Karunarathne, for achieving this great victory marking a new page in the history of the Test cricket.

President Sirisena wished them courage as well as the good fortune for the Sri Lankan cricket team to achieve this kind of significant victories moving forward with new courage on behalf of the motherland.