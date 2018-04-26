President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Presidential Commission appointed to look into the alleged frauds and malpractices in SriLankan Airlines will commence recording of evidence within the next two weeks.

He said at a discussion held with the trade union representatives of SriLankan Airlines at the Presidential secretariat yesterday (April 25).

The President stressed the need for continuing the operations of the SriLankan as a quality airline to safeguard the international recognition of the SriLankan Airlines.

Five of the six trade unions were represented at the discussion. They held lengthy discussions on the current situation of the Airline and its problems. They presented several proposals to solve the issues and to continue the airline’s operations.

President Sirisena emphasized the need to improve the services of the SriLankan Airlines to ensure that the passengers would travel with complete satisfaction and joy from the beginning to the end of their destinations.

The Trade Union representatives thanked the President for creating the conducive atmosphere by appointing the Presidential Commission to propose required steps to continue the operations of the SriLankan in a viable and satisfactory manner.

Further explaining the position, President Sirisena said that the Commission would take the ideas presented by the trade union representatives and other stakeholders and would come of with necessary recommendations.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Lakshman Kiriella and Mangala Samaraweera, Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando, Treasury Secretary, Dr R H S Samaratunge, National Economic Council Secretary General Prof Lalith Samarakoon, SriLankan Airlines President, Ranjith Fernando and other directors were also attended the discussion.

(President’s Media)