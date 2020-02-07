President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gifted a consignment of world renowned Ceylon Black Tea to the Chinese Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan to be sent to those affected by the Coronavirus yesterday.

Ambassador Xueyuan deeply appreciated the gesture. He on behalf of President Xi Jingping and the Government of People’s Republic of China thanked Government of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan people for the kindness shown to China in this difficult moment, the President’s Media Division in a communiqué said.

He also thanked all the religious and other leaders who organized the all night Pirith sermon on February 5. Every divisional secretariat throughout the Island conducted the Pirith ceremony at the same time, blessing those who are affected for a speedy recovery.

President Rajapaksa in turn thanked the Ambassador for the assistance extended to bring back the Sri Lankan students from Wuhan province.