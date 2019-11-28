President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for India, making his first overseas visit as the President.

During the visit President Rajapaksa will meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Rajapaksa will also meet with other Indian dignitaries.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara, Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha, Treasury Secretary S.R. Attygalle, President’s advisor Lalith Weerathunge and President’s private secretary Sugeeshwara Bandara accompanied the President in the tour.