Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will address the nation at 8.00 pm today (17) to deliver a statement on the prevailing pandemic situation in the country, President Media Division said.

Sri Lanka has diagnosed a total of 28 positive coronavirus cases within 6 days. The first Sri Lankan coronavirus patient in the island was identified on March 11.

The government has taken a number of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus in the country, including a special public holiday from March 17 to 19, which was declared midnight yesterday. This three-day holiday was also made also applicable to the private sector.