President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected to fight corruption – Mahindananda

Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage says MP Ranjan Ramanayake walked out of the Supreme Court claiming it is corrupt adding it was an unfortunate statement.

Speaking during the adjournment debate Minister Aluthgamage questioned MP Harin Fernando on whether he was wearing the black shawl in favour of the statement.

Minister Aluthgamage requested persons to refrain from wearing the black shawl if they have ongoing Court cases against them, for their own safety.

On a separate note the Minister said although MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake expresses valid statements, people do not respect what he stands for.

Minister Aluthgamage refuted claims made by MP Dissanayake claiming the government issued a Gazette notification in violation of the law.

He stressed all circulars and Gazette notifications had been passed in Parliament, and were not issued illegally.

Responding to claims pertaining to a sugar fraud Minister Aluthgamage urged the opposition to provide him with the relevant details adding that he himself will lodge a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department.

The Minister noted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not elected as the Head of State to allow corruption.

(Source: News Radio)