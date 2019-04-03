President inaugurates “Bak Maha Divuruma”
The national pledge to eradicate the drug menace, “Bak Maha Divuruma”, has been inaugurated by President Maithripala Sirisena, a short while ago.The event commenced at the Independence Square in Colombo this morning (03) under the patronage of President Sirisena.
Representatives of all religions, members of the government and opposition members of the Parliament, governors of the provinces, chief ministers and representatives have taken this oath against drugs.This event is being live streamed through electronic media and will be simultaneously telecast to institutions, public servants, school children and the general public.
The drug prevention national programme titled “Mathin Nidahas Ratak” programme is being successfully implemented across the country with the support of all the parties, with the aim of achieving economic and social prosperity for Sri Lanka while accomplishing sustainable development goals, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.
The President believes that the illegal drug trade, which has spread like a major menace, could not be controlled only through taking illicit drugs into custody by security forces, raids or taking legal actions alone and the time has come to eliminate this threat through implementing a broad attitude change initiate from family to the entire society, the PMD said.
Marking the approach to this initiative, the whole nation will take the Bak Maha Divuruma (National Pledge to eradicate drug menace) today to commit themselves to control and eliminate the illegal drugs, the release said.The program, launched under the guidance of President Sirisena, will continue to invite all Sri Lankans to join together to make Sri Lanka a drug free country.
(Government News Portal)
This guy comes with all kind of silly ideas which none works. He knows that he is a cry in the wilderness and lost course.
What is ‘Bak Maha Divuruma’ and what is ‘Mathin Nidahas Ratak’.
These idiots are spending taxpayer money to launch these fancy programs.
These programs will be dead ina couple of days.
There is clear evidence of cocaine usage amongst Parliamentarians.
Has any Party, Blue, Green, Yellow etc cracked down and requested their members of Parliament to undergo tests?
I am now convinced that the drug trade from inporataion to distribution is in the hands of members of Parliament including Cabinet Ministers, Pradeshiya and Local Govt members.
No leader has the guts to deal with this problem.
Pissu weda ane…Vikara….salli nasti karala apata jork penawanawa…………………