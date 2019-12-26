President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today inspected the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) Office at Werahera, which was previously known as RMV, and instructed its officials to streamline the services.

A video circulating on social media shows the President instructing the Department officials to streamline the services to provide a better service to the people.

“Have a proper system in place to serve the visitors so that they can save time. If you have issues, talk about them. This is a public service and the officials should be able to manage the services and the people. It is not rocket science. I will come back and inspect in a month. There are many complaints about the RMV,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla)