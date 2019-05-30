May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 May 30, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

President leaves for India to attend Modi’s swearing

Posted in

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Maithripala Sirisena has left for India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi today (30). PM Narendra Modi secured a second resounding victory in the recently concluded General Elections in India.

On Friday, President Sirisena tweeted: “It was a pleasure to congratulate Prime Minister Modi (@narendramodi) over the phone a while ago. I shared thoughts that Sri Lanka too celebrates along with the world’s largest democracy, on his re-election. We look forward to work together to further develop our bilateral ties.”