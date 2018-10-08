President Maithripala Sirisena has left for Seychelles this morning on a 3 days state visit.

He is accompanied by his wife and a high level delegation, according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

President Sirisena is visiting Seychelles on an invitation extended to him by President Danny Faure in March last year, during President Faure’s working visit to Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena and President Faure are expected to have bilateral discussions on various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The talks are expected to concentrate on health, education, tourism, environment, fisheries, maritime security and the Indian Ocean Commission amongst others, the statement said.

Today, marks exactly 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and this visit is likely to pave the way to further cooperation between the two Indian Ocean neighbours.

Seychelles and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on 3rd October 1988.

(Source: Ada Derana)