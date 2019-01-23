President leaves for Singapore
Posted in Local News
President Maithripala Sirisena left for Singapore today on a two-day official state visit.
President media division said the President would expect to meet government officials and the business community during his visit.
The President is scheduled to return to the island on Friday (January 25).
A delegation of 10 members accompanied the President.
