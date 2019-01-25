President Maithripala Sirisena, who is on a visit to Singapore to attend the Asia Pacific Forum of Environment Ministers and Heads of Environment Authorities held a meeting with President of Singapore Madam Halimah Yacob yesterday (24th).

The President who went to Isthana Palace of Singapore was warmly welcomed by the President of Singapore and the two leaders engaged in a friendly conversation.

The two leaders concerned on how to carry on the bilateral relations forward with strength and the President of Singapore expressed appreciation over the steps taken by Sri Lanka in terms of political, societal and economic development.

The Singapore President also appreciated the strong leadership of President Sirisena to overcome the drug trafficking in Sri Lanka.

President Halimah Yacob hosted a luncheon in honor of President Sirisena at the Isthana Palace.

(President’s Media)