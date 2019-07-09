A special discussion between all Muslim Parliamentarians is scheduled to get underway today at the Parliamentary complex.

A discussion was also held between the President and Muslim Parliamentarians last night.

Following the meeting, Muslim MPs said the discussion was held in order to find solutions to several issues faced by the group.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MP Faizal Cassim said several issues faced by the Muslim Community after the Easter Sunday attacks were discussed at length during the meeting with the President.

He said ways to compensate those affected was one of the focal points.

Meanwhile, former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen noted that the country’s security situation, the efforts made by certain factions to derail peace and punishment to be meted out to all those who were involved in the attacks were discussed.

MP Bathiudeen said he is of the view that maximum punishment should be meted out to all those who were linked to the attacks.

He has reportedly urged the President to take prompt action to combat activities of factions who have instigated violence on racial lines.

(Source: News Radio)