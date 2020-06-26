Leader of the JVP Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the JVP revealed to the public that two stages of the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement were signed by the former government.

Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo Dissanayake said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should reveal his stance to the people pertaining to the MCC agreement.

He claimed that financial provisions that arrive through the MCC agreement require a pre agreement signing.

Dissanayake said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has 50 years of experience of being a Member of Parliament, should be aware of the measures in place when agreements are reached.

The JVP leader noted that the report handed over to the President yesterday, pertaining to the MCC review, detailed two agreements that were signed that Dissanayake said, was revealed to the public by the JVP in the past.

He claimed that merely signing the pre agreement, does not bind the government.

(Source: News Radio)