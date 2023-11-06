President not informed about appointment of Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket
A conflict has arisen between Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe as President Ranil Wickremesinghe was not notified about the decision to appoint an Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) or the composition of its members.
Earlier today (November 06) a new Interim Committee led by Arjuna Ranatunga was appointed, suspending the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the names of the members of the Interim Committee were gazetted by the Sports Ministry.
It is reported that the President Ranil Wickremesinghe had only come to know of the appointment of such an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) through the media reports.
Accordingly, the decisions to appoint the Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and suspend the registration of the Sri Lanka Cricket by the Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe, will be taken up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting this evening (November 06).
Cricket affairs went crazy.
I am watching SL – Bangladesh game in Delhi.
There are clear signs of respiratory limitations caused by the smog in Delhi on both sides.
The ICC should cancel the remaining matches in the World Cup 2023 to save the lives of the cricketers.
Only the Indians who were born and bred in the smog can survive in these conditions.