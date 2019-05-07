President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed security forces not to tag along journalists or any other external parties while conducting search operations.

Issuing a press release, the President’s Media Unit said that the countrywide search operations were being conducted, under Sirisena’s supervision. Under this initiative search operations were carried out throughout the country and houses, public areas and vehicles are searched.

When footage of such operations, carried out to ensure public safety, was telecast, sometimes the properties of people who had no connections with terror attacks were also shown. “This has caused difficulties to these individuals. A number of religious leaders have drawn the President’s attention to this. Thus, the President requests all media institutions to carry out their duties without causing trouble to others.

