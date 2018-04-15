President performs New Year rituals
Keeping with the tradition, President Maithripala Sirisena performed New Year rituals yesterday (April 14) at his official residence in Colombo.
The President joined the ritual to light the hearth with Mrs. Jayanthi Sirisena and other members of the immediate family.
The President planted a Beli sapling at his official residence at the auspicious time.
Thereafter he engaged in the tradition of transactions for the New Year.
Many people including Parliamentarians and artists visited the President’s residence to greet the President for the New Year.
(President’s Media)
Boring man boring
What percentage of the country’s population had the same privilege as the First Family?
These rituals are being funded by the amude wearing taxpayer who cannot even afford a ‘kahata’ for his family for new year.
They laugh and enjoy while people pay more tax to reduce bond scam burdens.
No idea why people are not strong enough to say NO to the new taxes.
They racked the money to their accounts and people will pay the burdens.