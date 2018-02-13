Presidential Media Division sources yesterday said that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have neither taken any decision nor reached any agreement over governing the Local Government institutions or future political activities of the government.

The Media Unit in a statement said that reports were appearing in certain media that the President and Prime Minister are said to have reached an agreement over the future political activities of the government following the Local Government elections 2018.

(Source: Daily News)