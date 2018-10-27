President prorogues parliament until November 16
Posted in Local News
President Maithripala Sirisena has prorogued Parliament today, Speaker’s office said.
The next Parliament session would be commenced on November 16.
The horse trading begins.
Penthouse Ravi, where are you? A couple of billions await you.