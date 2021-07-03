President provides immediate solutions to five demands of nurses

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has taken steps to provide immediate solutions to five out of the seven demands put forward by the Public Services United Nurses’ Union.

The President assured to provide solutions to the other two demands from the next Budget, the President’s Media Division reported.

The President held discussions with Public Services United Nurses Union representatives at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday afternoon (2).

Accordingly, President Rajapaksa decided to immediately implement the five demands which are:

Opening a University for Nursing Reinstatement of staff status which was suspended during the Yahapalana Government’s tenure by circular 32/2017 on 07.12.2017, Restoration of the mechanism to make promotions from grade iii to grade ii in five years and Grade ii to Grade i in seven years, Rs. 20,000 annual uniform allowance, and Referral of the proposal to consider the current 36-hour, working hours, as five days (30 hours) a week, to a special committee The President also agreed to provide an allowance of Rs 10,000 and an additional service allowance of 1/100 of the basic salary as mentioned in a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance on 24.12.2014 in the upcoming Budget.

Accordingly, the President has provided solutions to all seven demands made by the Public Services United Nurses Union. The President stressed the Government has the utmost faith in the health sector and will ensure that the nursing service and nurses receive the highest recognition and status. President of the Public Services United Nurses Union, Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General (Retired) Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena and several representatives of the Public Services United Nurses Union were present at the meeting.