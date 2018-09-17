Foreign media reports that Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena recalled his top envoy to Austria and five other embassy staff for failing to answer his long-distance telephone calls, officials said Saturday (15).

Ambassador Priyanee Wijesekera was given her marching orders after calls made by Sirisena to the embassy in Vienna last week went “unanswered for several hours,” an official source said.

The source declined comment on why Sirisena needed to contact the embassy urgently or why he did not attempt to do so through the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the recall, but did not give a reason.

The Sri Lankan embassy in Austria is also accredited to UN agencies in Vienna as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech republic, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

(Source: NDTV)