President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday reiterated the importance of implementing capital punishment for convicted drug traffickers who carry out drug smuggling operations while in detention, considering the well-being of the country, nation and the future generation.

The President said carrying out the decision on death penalty has been delayed due to delays in submitting relevant documents by authorities.

The President said he plans to order an investigation into such delays in the future..

The President made these observations during a discussion with relevant authorities at the Presidential Secretariat about amending existing laws to minimise crimes and drug trafficking.

The President stressed on the importance of strengthening laws and closing loopholes in order to deal more effectively with those involved in drug trafficking.

He said the Excise Department and other stakeholders should work in close coordination when taking decisions which benefit the people.

“Laws related to prevention of crime and drug trafficking, amending Articles 46 and 47 of the Excise Ordinance, amending the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, mobilizing the STF for security at Prisons and transferring inmates at Welikada to Boosa prison were discussed at length,” the President’s media unit said.

Solving issues faced by Police personnel engaged in combating drug related cases too were discussed.

The President who inquired into the progress of operations carried out against drug trafficking also said a special programme will be implemented through ministries to encourage officers engaged in drug operations.

President Sirisena who called for a report on officers who lost their lives during drug combat operations said a programme will be initiated to ensure the wellbeing of their families. Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya PC, Secretary to the President Udaya R.Seneviratne, Defence Ministry Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, IGP Pujith Jayasundera, Excise Commissioner General, Ministry Secretaries and other government officials participated.

(Source: Daily News)