The public has been requested not to display photographs or portraits of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in public places, stated President’s Media Division (PMD).

Issuing a statement, the PMD said that it has been observed that President Rajapaksa’s photos and portraits being displayed without any supervision in public places.

President Rajapaksa, while expressing his gratitude towards those who make portraits of him, requests the public not to do so here onwards.