President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reviewed in depth the mechanism in place to resume day-to-day life and work in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam from May 11 onward, at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening (5).

He said that both public and private sector entities should re-commence their work while strictly adhering to the Corona prevention guidelines prescribed by the Government and the Ministry of Health.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Governors and Ministry Secretaries.

Heads of institutes were requested to present a comprehensive plan of action on the organizational operations to the health authorities.

President emphasised the necessity of strict adherence to health guidelines in providing public transportation facilities as well. He also pointed out the possibility of arranging transport facilities for the members of the staff in liaison with Welfare Societies of respective organizations.

The number of employees to be called for work should be decided in a manner which does not disrupt the service provided by each institute. Duty shifts can be decided based on the organizational structure. The time to report to work should be finalized according to the requirement of the institute.

Recently, some organizations have developed a wide range of facilities to work from home. President instructed the Ministry Secretaries to further enhance these facilities by collecting information and responding to queries via e-mail and SMS. The President stressed that these modalities must be given legal acceptance.

Future operations relating to National Identity Cards, passports and Department of Motor Traffic were also discussed. It was also decided to explore the possibility of re-opening selected schools in rural areas under the recommendations of Zonal Directors of Education. Special attention should be given to water supply, sanitation and health related matters.

It was noted that development works in areas of electricity, water, irrigation, agriculture, renovation of tanks and building constructions have already begun in other districts. Such activities can resume in the districts where the resumption of civilian life will commence from May 11th.

President also advised the officials to be vigilant about the health issues that can arise in relation to Rat Fever and Dengue in the future.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Head of the Presidential Task Force Basil Rajapaksa, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senarath were also present during the discussion.

(Source: Daily Mirror)