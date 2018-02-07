President revokes suspension of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando
President Maithripala Sirisena has revoked the suspension of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando from duties as the Minister Counsellor (Defence) attached to the Sri Lanka High Commission in London, Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake said.
He stated that the Sri Lanka Army (SLA) has sent a letter to the Brigadier seeking justification for his actions during the incident.
The incident occurred during a protest held by a group of Tamil youths outside the High Commission in London on the Sri Lanka’s Independence Day.
The protesters demanded information on the missing persons, to release all political prisoners and to close down torture camps.
A video showed Minister Counsellor (Defence) Brigadier Priyankara Fernando, who came out from the High Commission office, making a slitting the throat gesture towards the protesters.
Well done!
A True blue-blooded Sinhala Buddhist Leader, kudos to you, my leader.
You, my dear leader, is a typical representation of the Sinhala Buddhist leadership of this country for the past 70 years.
Continue, my dear leader, in denial, of crimes, social, economic and political, against humanity.
Mr Thuleepan Somasundaram. If you don’t like us why don’t you emigrate to Tamil Nadu and live with your brothers and Sisters. Over there Tamil paper tigers will stick a cyanide capsule around your neck and send you to fight us.. Then we will make it quicker for you to go to one of your million gods like we did for that cowered Perbakeren.
Dear Brother Ranjith, Please do not even suggest our educated Friend Mr. T. Somasundaram to go to Tamil Nadu. He will join their fishing folks to intrude Sri Lankan territorial waters and poach our fish stock!
Ranjith,
Thank you for your advice; unfortunately, it is based on many false assumptions.
Ranjith, at least I have a place to go if I wish to run away from the Sinhala Buddhist Island which has been ruled a pack of comedians for 70 years. But, brother Ranjith, you do not have a place to go if you wish to run away; no country in the World will welcome you guys.