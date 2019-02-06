President Maithripala Sirisena today said that the death sentence would be carried out within the next two months on those who convicted for drug offences.

Speaking in parliament, the President said the Welikada Prison had become the head quarters of distributing drugs around the country.““A decision had been taken to transfer all prisoners to the Angunakolapalassea Prison,” he said.

President also said the truth regarding the plot to assassinate him would be revealed in two weeks.The President who made a statement in parliament said he too had given a statement to the CID on the assassination plot.

“The CID recorded a statement from me a few days ago. The CID will hand over its report in two week’s time to the Attorney General and then the people will get to know the truth regarding the plot to assassinate me,” he said.

(Government News Portal)