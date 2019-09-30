President says he won’t retire
President Maithripala Sirisena said, in Polonnaruwa, on Saturday, that he had no intention of retiring from politics though the next presidential election was around the corner.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark the opening of a community centre, constructed at a cost of Rs. 6 million, the President said: “I am in good health and can work for the country for a long time to come. Some people say that I may retire from politics as another presidential election has been announced. There will be an election. I have not yet revealed whether I will contest or not. So, some could say that it could be the end of my political career. I would take another step forward come next December. I am dreaming of a country, where democracy thrives.”
(Source: The Island – By Karunaratne Gamage)
What a disaster.
The Nation was hoping the Pamb**a will fade after elections.
Now, he is going to be in the National Scene.
Dear Pamb**a, please go away; we have had enough of you.